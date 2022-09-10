 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $384,797

Beautiful Stoddard II plan in NW High Point's newest community, WILLIARD PLACE, 81 homes across from SW Guilford High School. Stone columns and accents on front & stone fireplace. This home has LVP floors in main living, kitchen island & desk/coffee bar, granite, subway tile backsplash, 42" Marsh Gray shaker cabinets, pantry, coffered ceiling in dining room, smooth cook top vented range, tile floors in baths w quartz countertops, raised vanities, gas fireplace, & iron stair rails. shower & tub in primary bath with double sinks in both baths. Finished, painted garage w windows/hardware on garage door. Don't forget the 12x12 screened porch plus 10x12 patio. Private lot next to woods. Come see it today. CLOSE EARLY NOVEMBER! EAST facing Lot 74 WP

