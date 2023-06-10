EXCEPTIONAL open concept townhome. From the moment you enter you will see So MANY UPGRADES done to remove builder basic finishes! Custom paint, Upgraded lighting & ceiling fans throughout, Glass tile backsplash, Huge island, granite countertops and double sided fireplace. If you love shoes/clothes you will be delighted to find 2 CUSTOM CLOSET SYSTEMS (even one with showcase lighting for special shoes). There is also a luxury upgraded tile shower in Primary bathroom. The layout of this home is fantastic. ALL MAIN LEVEL LIVING. Spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with island & stainless appliances. The glazed cabinets are especially beautiful. You will LOVE sitting in the Bright sunroom with double sided-fireplace that leads to gorgeous patio with additional landscaping & river rock. Lawn has irrigation too! Location is super convenient to shopping, restaurants and access to entire Triad. If you have ever wanted to live close to maintenance free...here is your chance! Agent is owner.