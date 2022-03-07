 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $394,490

This popular Winston plan offers 3 total bedrooms to include 1st floor Primary Suite, with optional secondary Primary Suite on 2nd floor and optional 4th bedroom in lieu of the loft. When you walk through the front door and step into the dining room, the natural flow of the plan guides you into the open kitchen with an extensive island overlooking the family room. The Primary Suite is spacious and has great size walk in closet off the bath. This plan offers a secondary Primary Suite on the 2nd floor if desired! Open loft can be converted into extra bedroom if needed! Smart home package included!

