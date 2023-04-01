Great plan with plenty of cabinets, large pantry, separate dining room with coffered ceiling, back stairs, private backyard on cul de sac, huge primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, garden tub and shower, double sinks, huge closet! Loft adds second living space. Hall bath with double sinks too! Gas range, gas fireplace, finished garage painted with trim, Structured wiring package with wall mount tv outlets, rocking chair front porch. Estimated completion late May. Come see today! Lot 62 Williard Place Stoddard II E plan.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $399,436
