Luxury Townhome with solid brick end unit with a pond view. No backyard neighbors. Has a community pool. 1900 square feet, high ceilings and a skylight providing good lighting for the home. The kitchen has granite counter tops with a seperate breakfast area. Master bathroom has both a shower and a garden tub overlooking the pond, a double sink, and a walk in closet. This corner unit comes with a 2 car garage.