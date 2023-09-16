New construction! Our low Maintenace Sheffield twin home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and crown moulding. Great room features a tray ceiling, built-in cabinets, marble surround gas log fireplace, and ceiling fan. The kitchen features granite countertops, pendant lights over the island, under cabinet lighting, gourmet-style microwave, and stainless-steel appliances. Owner's bedroom with tray ceiling and spacious closet. The owner's bath features a 1/2 wall tile shower with frameless shower door, & framed mirror over quartz vanity. Dining room with faux coffered ceiling. Study with glass French doors.