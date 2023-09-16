New construction! Our low maintenance Sheffield twin home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, crown moulding, dining room with faux coffered ceiling, and study with glass French doors. The great room features tray ceiling, gas log fireplace, and built-in cabinets. The kitchen features granite countertops, pendant lights over the island, under cabinet lighting, upgraded cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Tray ceiling and ceiling fan at owner's suite. The owner's bath features a 6' tile shower, frameless shower glass door, framed mirror over quartz vanity, and upgraded cabinets. Secondary bath with upgraded cabinets. This home features upgraded flooring, door hardware handles, and so much more!