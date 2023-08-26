New construction! Our low maintenance Sheffield twin home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, crown moulding, dining room with faux coffered ceiling, and study with glass French doors. The great room features tray ceiling, a marble surround gas log fireplace, and built-in cabinets. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, pendant lights over the island, under cabinet lighting, upgraded cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Tray ceiling and ceiling fan at owner's suite. The owner's bath features a 6' tile shower, frameless shower glass door, mirror over granite vanity, and upgraded cabinets. This home features upgraded interior door panels, flooring, door hardware handles, and so much more!
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $412,751
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
Country superstar Jason Aldean, who grew up in Macon, Ga., got into hot water recently with the video for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”…
The Guilford County Board of Education has approved a roughly $38 million guaranteed maximum price contract with Samet Corp. for construction …
For all of the right reasons, the city of Greensboro finally is putting its troubled loose-leaf collection process out of its misery.
Officers responded at 6:19 p.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of Lakefield Drive and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.