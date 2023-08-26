New construction! Our low maintenance Sheffield twin home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, crown moulding, dining room with faux coffered ceiling, and study with glass French doors. The great room features tray ceiling, a marble surround gas log fireplace, and built-in cabinets. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, pendant lights over the island, under cabinet lighting, upgraded cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Tray ceiling and ceiling fan at owner's suite. The owner's bath features a 6' tile shower, frameless shower glass door, mirror over granite vanity, and upgraded cabinets. This home features upgraded interior door panels, flooring, door hardware handles, and so much more!