PRE-SALE! The well designed White Orchid plan offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths on a large lot. Numerous standard features can be found throughout the home, showcasing quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. All appliances included. Buyer will be able to choose structural upgrades and custom touches. Property is located 20 minutes from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Estimated completion date in January 2024.