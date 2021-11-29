 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $590,000

Coming soon, this all brick home in the prestigious Southwest school district. Kendale Wood Estates, COUNTY TAXES! Spacious 2.27 acre lot on a cul-de-sac. Plenty of privacy! This home features, 2 master bedrooms (one on main, one upstairs) 3.5 baths, huge bonus room over the garage. Third floor walk up storage, studded and floored for possible extra room. New HVAC 2021, all New appliances 2019, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, large deck! Won't last!

