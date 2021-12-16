 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,000

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,000

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,000

Great investment property. Property sold as-is. Buyer to verify all systems/information. Property is occupied and must not disturb

