 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $79,900

Investor opportunity in High Point community just minutes from University. This beautiful ranch offers many amenities for families and is located just across the street from park. Updated kitchen countertops and updated roof. Large 20x20 wired building with power, perfect for shop or extra parking. Home is currently occupied by tenants and are willing to stay if bought as rental property. Home being sold AS-IS. MULTIPLE OFFERS. HIGHEST & BEST BY TUESDAY 8/10/21 BY 5:00 P.M.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News