3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $95,000

Well maintained 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom brick ranch with a large, fenced yard and on a corner lot. Very large living room and kitchen are perfect for having company. Spacious deck located on the side of the house, accessible off the kitchen and from the driveway, to enjoy and entertain. Easy access to 74, and a quick drive to Greensboro, Kernersville, Thomasville and Winston-Salem. Home is occupied on a month-to-month lease. Occupant would like to stay. Please allow 24-hour notice when scheduling showings. Perfect property for an investor or homeowner. Refrigerator and stove/range convey. Offers in the Coming Soon stage will be considered.