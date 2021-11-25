Attention Investors...This 3 bedroom, 1 bath Brick home is currently rented for $750/mo. The property is located in a flood plain. New Hotwater Heater and recently upgraded duck work for the heat/air unit. **No Showings until home is under contract**
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $98,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 22-year-old apparently stepped off the roof of the century-old building at 619 Washington Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police.
After Toyota reports surface, Corps of Engineers files public notice of grading the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for battery factory
If a manufacturer spent more than $1 billion and hired more than 1,750 workers at the megasite, the state has set aside up to $320 million in incentives for the project.
- Updated
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
The former zookeeper, who's struggling with prostate cancer, was moved from Texas to the Butner Federal Medical Center.
-
- 12 min to read
The Jamison Mobile Home Park is at the epicenter of a fight between groups who think their claim on the land is equally valid. But it just may become a land of the lost.
Cody Rigsby, a popular Peloton exercise bike instructor, and professional dancer Cheryl Burke will compete against three other remaining couples on Monday's Season 30 finale of the ABC dance competition.
The shooting occurred late Friday in north Greensboro. Officers responded to 3504 Cloverdale Drive after a resident requested help regarding an individual attempting to enter the residence.
Police report a third armed robbery of a Greensboro store by a female suspect. Is it the same woman?
No injuries have been reported in the incidents.
Winners: A Greensboro veteran and retiree, and a Jamestown machine operator take home big prizes in NC lottery games
Both winners said they might use the money to buy homes.