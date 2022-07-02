 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $0

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $0

Now building next set of townhomes. Proposed completion is late November. This is an open concept floor plan with the primary bedroom on the main floor with walk in closet and en-suite. Upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath. All selections have been made due to product availability .

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The life span of 10 common home appliances

The life span of 10 common home appliances

While the life span of appliances in our home may not be something we regularly think about — if at all — it doesn’t hurt to know how many years you have left on your favorite household helpers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert