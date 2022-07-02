 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $0

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $0

Under Construction ready in late November early December the Durham plan featuring main level primary bedroom with en-suite with additional 2 beds and bath on upper level, ,open concept floor plan with current trends of LVT, granite and stainless. Make appointment to see now

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The life span of 10 common home appliances

The life span of 10 common home appliances

While the life span of appliances in our home may not be something we regularly think about — if at all — it doesn’t hurt to know how many years you have left on your favorite household helpers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert