3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $195,000

Awesome one level home convenient to anywhere you want to go locally or Triad wide. This attractive split bedroom plan has a covered front porch, brand new rear deck and a privacy fenced rear yard with storage shed that conveys. The interior is open and bright with easy indoor/outdoor access. There are cathedral ceilings in the GR and Primary BR. Good size separate laundry room off kitchen. Recent updates include new laminate flooring, carpet, tub/shower units in baths, dishwasher, ductwork, and fresh paint throughout. The ceiling mounted speakers in great room convey. Everything is neat and clean and ready for move in day. HOA = $22.00/mo. Showings start Friday morning the 12th.