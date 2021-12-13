Awesome one level home convenient to anywhere you want to go locally or Triad wide. This attractive split bedroom plan has a covered front porch, brand new rear deck and a privacy fenced rear yard with storage shed that conveys. The interior is open and bright with easy indoor/outdoor access. There are cathedral ceilings in the GR and Primary BR. Good size separate laundry room off kitchen. Recent updates include new laminate flooring, carpet, tub/shower units in baths, dishwasher, ductwork, and fresh paint throughout. The ceiling mounted speakers in great room convey. Everything is neat and clean and ready for move in day. HOA = $22.00/mo. Showings start Friday morning the 12th.
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $195,000
Comet Leonard, known to scientists as Comet C/2021 A1, was discovered in January near Tucson, Arizona, NASA Ambassador Tony Rice told WRAL.
A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Offi…
After painful losses, the state has finally gotten an economic win. "A world-class company has taken notice of the way we do things. This company could have gone anywhere in the world, but they chose North Carolina," said Machelle Sanders, North Carolina's Secretary of Commerce.
The News & Observer, citing five sources in government and business, reports that a 6-year-old company called Boom Supersonic, founded by a former Groupon director, will use the site to produce its new Overture jet.
Panthers coach Steven Davis and his son, Steven II, head to Chapel Hill on Friday night seeking a NCHSAA Class 3-A football title.
The suicide occurred at the parking deck at the corner of Bellemeade and Elm streets, police said.
While it's not the bona fide auto plant local leaders had wanted, Toyota is a marquee name that vindicates the state and the region as an economic player with the clout to attract top-flight car companies.
The Panthers score 69 points, the most in a neutral-site championship game, to beat Greenville J.H. Rose in the Class 3-A final.
The Historic Magnolia House, on the edge of downtown, will reopen as a boutique hotel in January, breathing new life into the property that hosted African-American travelers during segregation. “It’s the house that soul built,” owner Natalie Pass-Miller said. “That’s what we are honoring here."
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.