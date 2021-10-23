3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $228,810

BACK ON MARKET The Pennsylvania - 3 bed, 2.5 baths. HUGE PRIMARY BED W sitting area. PRIMARY Bath features optional 42 inch tub/shower combo. Great Room is open to Kitchen and Dining room. Located just off of Jamestown Main Street Take the brick lined sidewalk to City Lake or one of the many downtown restaurants, enjoy the low property tax rates! Located in quaint Historic Jamestown close to Interstate! total of 38 homesites! Home ready 3/30/21