3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $239,900

BACK ON MARKET NEW HOME! LAST NEW HOME IN COMMUNITY The Pennsylvania - 3 beds, 2 1/2 baths. HUGE PRIMARY BED with sitting area. PRIMARY Bath features optional 42 inch tub/shower combo. Great Room is open to Kitchen and Dining room. 1 car garage. Very private back yard, away from Main Street. Located just off of Jamestown Main Street Take the brick lined sidewalk to City Lake or one of the many downtown restaurants, enjoy the low property tax rates! Located in quaint Historic Jamestown close to Interstate!

