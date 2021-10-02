READY 3.1.22 Indiana floor plan PRIMARY ON MAIN & END UNIT 3 bed, 2.5 baths, dining, loft, & unfinished storage rm with 1 car garage! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Quartz ctops open to GRm open plan for entertaining. Primary bed has bath has double vanity w/quartz ctops. Off Jamestown Main St Take the brick lined walk to City Lake or one of the many downtown restaurants, enjoy low tax rates! Quiet quaint Historic town 1 year builder/10 year transferrable structural warranty for your protection!
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $244,760
