3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $258,000

BACK ON MARKET, Indiana floor plan PRIMARY ON MAIN & END UNIT 3 bed, 2.5 baths, dining, loft, & unfinished storage rm with 1 car garage! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances gas range two story great room, Quartz ctops open to GRM open plan for entertaining. Primary bed has bath has double vanity w/quartz ctops. Off Jamestown Main St Take the brick lined walk to City Lake or one of the many downtown restaurants, enjoy low tax rates! Quiet quaint Historic town 1 year builder/10 year transferrable structural warranty for your protection! See agent only remarks for making offer and community disclosures. CASH OR CONVENTIONAL FINANCING