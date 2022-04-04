 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $265,000

Beautiful vinyl home nestled on half an acre on a cul de sac, neutral paint throughout, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, shared hall full bath, LARGE recreational room ready for your personal touch accompanied with a partial unfinished basement great for storage, paved driveway, Rear deck perfect for entertaining guest, Recent HVAC, Septic tank pumped within the last year, convenient to restaurants, shopping centers,& recreational parks... NO HOA

