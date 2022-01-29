3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $280,000

introducing a New Development, Sagemount! Put Bales Chapel Road in for directions as new streets will not pick up. New floor plan with primary on main and 2 additional bedrooms on upper level. Loaded with features buyers are looking for. Open concept with trendy vinyl plank in main areas, granite, stainless appliances, carpet in bedrooms, neutral color pallet making it easy for your to move in and relax! Call now and make one of these new townhomes yours!