3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $288,720

ONE OF THE LAST NEW HOMES AVAILABLE IN NEW TOWNHOME COMMUNITY built by Exceptional NC builder - Windsor Homes. New Home Warranty included with this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. VERY Large PRIMARY Suite W/ sitting area. (see plan in photos) Ensuite Bath features 5 foot shower. Great Room is open to Kitchen & Dining room w beautiful view of pond and green space. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms! Stainless appliances, Large walk in kitchen pantry and lots of closets. Bedrooms on 2nd floor. 1/2 bath on first floor. ALL LED Lighting. 1 car garage. Located just off of Jamestown Main Street. Take the brick lined sidewalk to City Lake or one of the many downtown restaurants, enjoy the low property tax rates! New construction in quaint Historic Jamestown close to Interstate 85 and I-74. Windsor Homes has been recognized for excellence in customer satisfaction by achieving the highest rating in Overall Sales Experience.