Presenting the Durham Plan with 3 beds 2 1/2 baths open floor plan. All the features you expect in your next home, granite, lvt flooring in main areas, carpet in bedrooms, stainless appliances and more. Easy living in this new townhome. Make an appointment today to view. Close to all major highways and the new Jamestown bypass
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $310,000
