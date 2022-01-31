 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $310,000

Wonderful brick ranch in small gated community near shopping, restaurants, and highways! Vaulted living room with gas FP and dining area. Kitchen has new granite countertops, new LVP flooring, and breakfast area. New carpet in living areas and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet; bathroom with dual vanity, tile floor, garden tub, and separate shower. 2 other bedrooms at the opposite end of the home and a full hall bath. New windows. Awesome screen porch with paver patio off back. Large 2 car garage. HOA maintains the exterior, the landscaping, common areas, and the gated entry.

