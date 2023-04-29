Move in ready! The Durham plan featuring main level primary bedroom with en-suite with additional 2 beds and bath on upper level, ,open concept floor plan with current trends of LVT, granite and stainless. Make appointment to see now, end unit close to new Jamestown Bypass.
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $315,000
