3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $325,000

Buyers deal fell through and now you have an opportunity to buy this new townhome finished just in time for the New Year. 3 bed 2 /12 bath ready now. Make an appointment to see and kick your holiday off to a great start.

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found Xavier Ramon Wells wounded, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said Sunday morning.

