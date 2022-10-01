 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $330,000

Proposed completion is late November/early December. Builder Incentives to use as you choose up to $3000. This is an open concept floor plan with the primary bedroom on the main floor with walk in closet and en-suite. Upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath. All selections have been made due to product availability . This is an end unit

