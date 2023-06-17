Welcome to the upgraded townhome at 3933 Sudley Point in Jamestown, NC. Built in 2022, this one-story haven with open concept living outshines new builds with desirable color selections, a full kitchen appliance package, upgraded backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, and French doors to a flex room that could be used as a private office-space, playroom, guest room and more! The spacious primary bedroom features high ceilings, a private bath with double vanities, walk-in shower and a huge walk-in closet. Upgraded ceiling fans enhance comfort in all rooms. Step outside to a patio opening to a large grass area, unlike the limited outdoor space in other units. Proximity to shopping, highways, and dining spots make this a prime location in between Greensboro, High Point, and Winston Salem with easy access to anywhere in the Triad. Don't miss this move-in-ready gem! Listing also offered for Lease with FriendlyManagers.com
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $335,000
