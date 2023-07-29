Dare to compare Dwight Stone's new construction to Jamestown's Jordan Creek & you will see what a value this end unit home is! Immaculate w/3 main level Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths w/Bonus Room & a 3 Season Room w/EZ Vue vinyl windows is what you've been dreaming of! Cul-de-sac location has no through traffic! Quality construction w/stamped concrete covered front porch, gleaming hardwood floors, moldings, grey cabinetry has soft-close drawers, stainless appl including convection microwave, LED lighting through-out, a Sun Tunnel solar light in the Great Room, recessed lighting, gas log fpl & more! Granite c-top in Kit, leathered granite in Baths! Primary Bedroom oasis w/tray ceiling & Bath has huge shower w/frameless door surround, floating shelves & striking glass accents! Bonus Room has access to gigantic unfinished attic & is plumbed for possible full Bath, an additional room & closet! The Four Seasons Room has been a big plus for the owners & visitors w/access to the patio w/gas grill!