3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $457,200

Better than new gorgeous townhome with many upgrades & extras which includes an automatic Generac generator! Easy living with this flexible floorplan! Greatroom has stone fireplace & gas logs! Upgraded soft close kit cabinets & appliances! Leathered granite counter-tops in Kit & Baths! Spacious main level Primary Bedroom with luxurious Bath inclusive of heated tile, a linen tower, huge separate shower w/bench & standalone tub! Gleaming hardwoods grace this home inclusive of treads! Tiled full baths! Butler Pantry with wine cooler fridge! Many recessed lights & ceiling fans! Several space saving pocket doors! Extended deck & covered porch overlooking wooded area! Aluminum deck railings & fenced yard! Walk-in crawlspace w/concrete pad! Super storage including walk in attic/Bonus which could be finished! Tankless water heater! Utility sink/cabinet & built-in shelving in garage! See upgrade list! Breakfast area used as part of Greatroom, Dining Room can be used as Flex Room. Private roads.