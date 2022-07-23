 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $457,200

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $457,200

Better than new gorgeous townhome with many upgrades & extras which includes an automatic Generac generator! Easy living with this flexible floorplan! Greatroom has stone fireplace & gas logs! Upgraded soft close kit cabinets & appliances! Leathered granite counter-tops in Kit & Baths! Spacious main level Primary Bedroom with luxurious Bath inclusive of heated tile, a linen tower, huge separate shower w/bench & standalone tub! Gleaming hardwoods grace this home inclusive of treads! Tiled full baths! Butler Pantry with wine cooler fridge! Many recessed lights & ceiling fans! Several space saving pocket doors! Extended deck & covered porch overlooking wooded area! Aluminum deck railings & fenced yard! Walk-in crawlspace w/concrete pad! Super storage including walk in attic/Bonus which could be finished! Tankless water heater! Utility sink/cabinet & built-in shelving in garage! See upgrade list! Breakfast area used as part of Greatroom, Dining Room can be used as Flex Room. Private roads.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Following Roe reversal, all abortions 'lead to and through North Carolina'

Following Roe reversal, all abortions 'lead to and through North Carolina'

Post-Roe: What happens now? Battleground districts near Charlotte and Raleigh could decide abortion’s future in NC ‘We will prevail.’ NC woman defended abortion rights long before Roe v. Wade Abortion in North Carolina: A timeline of state laws that have restricted access Text line that helps teens with parental consent waivers for abortions expects more demand Charlotte, NC abortion clinics ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert