3 Bedroom Home in Julian - $250,000

WONDERFUL, secluded 3 bedroom, 2 bath on 3.73 ACRES boasting oversized attached carport, detached 2 car garage, storage building converted to art studio, and large detached barn with chicken coop! NEW roof on house and detached garage. NEW heat pump/HVAC. NEW water softener system. ALL BRICK home on wooded parcel offers endless possibilities with the large available acreage. Winding drive includes circle close to the home. Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring. Family boasts gorgeous curved brick surround wood burning fireplace and wood mantle. Kitchen has great counterspace and stainless double sink, exhaust hood & dishwasher. Dining overlooks awesome sunroom with 5 sets of double sliding doors with screens. Master Suite on front of home with walk-in closet and in-suite bath. 2 additional spacious bedrooms on left of home, full bath and laundry room. Carport would be great for entertaining/celebrations. Storage building has flooring, built-in desk and is wired. RARE TREASURE!