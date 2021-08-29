 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $278,500

A private wooded retreat is waiting for you on just over an acre. Enjoy nature from your rocking chair front porch. This home has plenty of room with 3 bedrooms with master on the main, a loft, and an office. The large living room is perfect for entertaining and cozy in the winter with the wood burning Buck Stove. The basement has a garage door to store all that lawn equipment. The co-listing agent is the owner.

