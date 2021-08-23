3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $419,900

The “Brooks” home design by Arden Homes boasts comfort, functionality, and charm! Main level study and owner’s suite with huge walk-in closet. Love to cook? This fantastic kitchen has a large island, ample cabinet storage and countertop space, plus a pantry. The dining area overlooks the open great room with cozy gas log fireplace. Great space upstairs with a loft, full bath, and 2 bedrooms – both featuring walk-in closets. Covered patio. 2-car alley-fed garage. Welden offers neighborhood amenities galore! Brand new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 2020 Welden Ridge Road every Sat/Sun 2-5PM or call for a personal appointment. Under construction - contact listing agent for est. completion. PHOTOS ARE OF A COMPLETED MODEL.