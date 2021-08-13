3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

Stunning, custom built where quality & attention to detail greet you the moment you arrive. Lighted, stone pillars at driveway entrance & carriage house garage doors only begin to tell the story. Covered stone ft entry leads to open & gracious foyer extending to the 2 sty, coffered ceiling great room with gas log FP bordered by custom built in's. You will immediately be drawn to the outdoor living space, covered, stone porch & Patio with built in gas grill, sink & prep area . A lush level back lawn is perfect for evenings outside. The main level offers a gourmet kitchen with custom island & abundant cabinets & granite counters. The climate controlled sun room is fully enjoyable in 4 seasons. Both the primary suite & a second bedroom with full bath are conveniently located on main. On the upper level you will find a large, private 3rd bedroom suite including oversized closet & private bath. Irrigation front & back & security system. Experience this perfect home for entertaining today!