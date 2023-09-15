Bakersfield is perfectly located in NORTHWEST GUILFORD COUNTY in the center of the TRIADs name sake cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem! Putting you right in the middle of everything the TRIAD has to offer! Although Bakersfield is in Guilford County youre just minutes from historic downtown Kernersville filled with character and charm. Bakersfield offers 4 beautiful floorplans that feature stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, coffered ceilings in the dining room and so much more! All D.R. Horton homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device.