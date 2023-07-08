RED TAG home for our RED TAG SALES EVENT July 8 - 23! Coastal, the ideal 1-story home. Brick 3 sides & Hardie Fiber Cement on the rear. Front entry features covered alcove w/ double front doors. Foyer is extra wide and opens into expansive open concept living space encompassing family room, large kitchen w/ huge peninsula island, breakfast area, dining room. Kitchen features Gourmet style gas appliance Package. it includes combination wall ovens/ microwave, gas cook top, & direct vented hood. Cabinetry is Glacier Gray, kitchen countertops are granite, w/ tile backsplash. Hard surface REVWOOD plank flooring in all common areas. Laundry & bathrooms floors are ceramic tile. The home has a large covered rear porch w/ adjoining 10’x12’ (approx.) deck. Backyard is semi-private, & tree lined. Primary Suite features lots of windows, tray ceiling & spa like bath suite w/ ceramic tiled shower & garden tub. For a limited time, up to 5k seller paid closing cost with approved lender and attorney.