THIS HOME IS THE POPULAR HAMPSHIRE – E with sideloaded 2 car garage. Exterior is 3 sides brick w/James Hardie cement plank on rear of home. The elegant extended foyer leads past the formal dining room into expansive open area family room, kitchen, and breakfast area. Kitchen features a huge island, ceramic tile backsplash, quartz counter tops and 42-inch wall cabinets. Gourmet style kitchen w/natural gas cooktop & wall ovens. REVWOOD engineered vinyl plank flooring throughout 1st level common areas. Huge walk-through butler pantry w/ quartz countertop & 42” wall cabinets. Extra-large walk-in pantry. Screened porch & extended rear deck is the perfect space to enjoy outdoor living to the fullest. The second story is host to the huge open loft, 2 large secondary bedrooms, & the elegant primary suite w/ setting room. The primary bathroom has his & hers vanities, garden tub and huge shower. The huge primary suite walk-in closet is a definite plus. Very large 2nd level laundry room!