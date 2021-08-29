 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Liberty - $210,000

Quiet country living with tons of SPACE! 5.16 acres of privacy! New roof to be installed week of 08/23! Open floor plan with large living room, dining & kitchen. Kitchen has island, tons of cabinet space & all appliances remain including refrigerator! Spacious second family room, Additional office or bonus space, Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, garden tub & separate shower. 2 more bedrooms each with their own private full bath attached. Laundry room opens to side entrance. Carport & large front porch overlooking your beautiful front yard!

