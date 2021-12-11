3 Bedroom Home in Liberty - $319,000

Put this Gorgeous Home on your Wishlist to Santa! Newer full custom home on just under 1 acre in desirable Luke's Place. Beautiful open kitchen with island, quartz counters, & farmhouse apron sink; high ceilings; luxury plank floors; picture windows; primary suite on main level with separate bath vanities & walk in shower + soaker garden tub; lovely screened in back porch overlooking large fenced-in backyard; ranch rail fence with wire backing; paver patio with firepit; tons of flex space with the sunroom and bonus room. Ready your sleigh and come see this one quickly!