***Multiple Offers. Highest and best offers by 5:00 PM Monday, November 1, 2021*** Welcome to this ranch home with walkout basement! No HOA, county taxes only! Partial hardwood flooring under carpets per Seller. Kitchen has lots of raised panel hardwood cabinetry, large work island/bar with room for bar stools; range, built-in microwave and side by side fridge. Primary bedroom bath has ceramic tiled shower. All bedrooms include lighted ceiling fans. Washer dryer connection in basement with additional washer hookup in hall bath. Sunroom with ceramic tile floor. Enjoy grilling and nature on newly floored 2 tier deck that runs the width of the house! Finished basement area is recently painted, partial new light fixtures, sealed epoxy floors; opens to lower level deck and large back yard. Unfinished basement area has work bench, vinyl tile flooring. Enjoy this established neighborhood that is private but convenient to Greensboro and Burlington. Public water and private septic system.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $190,000
