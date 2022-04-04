3 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $199,000

One Level Living.Solid brick ranch in the country on .56 acres. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and large den. 2 fireplaces. One in Den has not been used in a while. Both are wood burning.Baseboard heat is for back up only. HVAC approx. 4 years old, well replaced 3 1/2 years ago, water heater approx. 2 years old. Septic was last pumped 3-4 years ago. Hardood floors. Home needs some updating/cosmetics. Great location between Greensboro and Burlington