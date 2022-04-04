One Level Living.Solid brick ranch in the country on .56 acres. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and large den. 2 fireplaces. One in Den has not been used in a while. Both are wood burning.Baseboard heat is for back up only. HVAC approx. 4 years old, well replaced 3 1/2 years ago, water heater approx. 2 years old. Septic was last pumped 3-4 years ago. Hardood floors. Home needs some updating/cosmetics. Great location between Greensboro and Burlington
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A draft teacher licensure model that will be presented to the State Board of Education next week proposes a higher state base salary of $45,000 for many beginning teachers. Further raises that could push the salary to more than $70,000 a year would be tied to factors such as student performance and teachers taking on additional duties.
Tony Watlington has been selected by the School District of Philadelphia's Board of Education to replace William R. Hite as the chief executive overseeing a district with 216 schools, 115,000 students and a $3.9 billion budget, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Ed Hardin: The ghosts are watching as Duke and Carolina meet in New Orleans and in each other's heads
Dean Smith stood uneasily in the hallway inside the cavernous Louisiana Superdome, smoking cigarette after cigarette, when a sportswriter walk…
Duke Energy's website indicated there are 10 power outages in Guilford County, affecting 1,321 customers
Police officers found the victim in the 30 block of Ackland Drive.
Increasingly, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol lay out possible crimes related to the day's violent attack by Trump supporters looking to derail Joe Biden's election. Take a look at what's possible.
No charges have been filed in the accident.
North Carolina goes to the NCAA championship game after beating Duke in Coach K's final season. Here are best photos from both Final Four games tonight.
A 66-year-old man from Oak Ridge who was hospitalized after the March 23 crash died from his injuries on March 26, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.