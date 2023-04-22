OPEN HOUSE SAT 4/22 2PM-4PM! Rare opportunity for Spacious 3 bdrm/2.5 bath townhome WITH 2 car garage at a hard to find price point! All you need to do is pack! This move-in ready townhome features large, bright living room open to well appointed eat in kitchen with rich cabinetry, black appliances & pantry. Spacious primary en-suite with walk-in closet. Enjoy the garden tub & dual vanities in the primary bath! Laundry Room on second level. All Appliance remain. Convenient location less than 15 minutes from downtown Greensboro with easy access to shopping, restaurants, highways & more. Low HOA dues include community pool. Spend your summer poolside with no yard work to worry about!