3 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $285,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS; SELLER REQUESTS ALL OFFERS BY 3/28 @ 10AM. Welcome to this cozy, well maintained home sitting in the most beautiful serene setting! Sitting far from the street and on 2 acres, this home offers 2 separate living areas. Formal dining room located off kitchen. Kitchen has access leading to back deck. Lower level offers cozy den with wood burning fireplace, bonus room, and half bath. Upper level offers 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Don't miss this secluded, peaceful property!