This lovely home is a must see! This home has GREAT storage - closets, cabinets, and oversized rooms! Lots of natural light throughout. The first floor has vinyl flooring throughout & an open floorplan perfect for entertaining. It features a bright dining room at entry & spacious kitchen with s/s appliances, backsplash & pantry. Kitchen opens to large living room. The second floor owners suite has a vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan, large WIC, double vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower! Two large additional bedrooms each with spacious walk in closets. Huge loft & laundry room finishes the second floor. The back yard has patio and privacy fence. Convenient location with access to highway, shopping, schools, medical & more! Love where you live!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $290,000
