Amazing opportunity! Like new home, move in ready, open floorplan, tons of natural light, LVP flooring, huge kitchen with separate eating area, beautiful wood cabinetry, accented by pendants lights, lots of storage & counterspace, island with bar seating, spacious family room opens out to screened porch, flat backyard, backs to tree line, owner suite down, ceiling fan, separate shower, tub, dual vanities, WIC, Upstairs boasts 2 large bedrooms with generous closet space, bonus/office area, additional bath, low maintenance living, vinyl siding, 2 car garage, great location - just minutes from I40/70, Greensboro, shopping, restaurants, enjoy neighborhood sidewalks and community pool this summer!