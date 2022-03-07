3 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $319,900

Custom-built one-story, two-owner home situated between Greensboro and Burlington. 3 large bedrooms, 3 full baths. Tons of closets. Large family room, large living room. Many windows give lots of natural light. The kitchen has space for both a freezer and a refrigerator. Separate laundry room with cabinets counters space and double sink. Large rooms make it great for entertaining. There is a 26x12 sun porch not included in the heated sq. ft. that gives even more space for summer entertaining. Two-car attached garage with workbench and pegboard walls for endless tool arrangement. Wired workshop out back with 2 open bays and 2 closed bays. 4.73 mostly cleared acres give plenty of room for a garden and whatever else you may want. Uncleared portion surrounds property like a fence. Local artists created ironwork on the den fireplace wall. Woodstove and propane wall heater in case of a power outage. Maintenance-free brick exterior. Roof replaced in 2010