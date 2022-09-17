 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $344,900

Beautifully well maintained home, with an office on the main level and a loft/game room on the 2nd level. Oversized primary bedroom with a walk-in closet & vanity, Double sink and step in shower. Livingroom has built-in shelves and a lovely Pallet accent wall. More photos to come, you will love them!

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

Former Judge Marcus Shields, 35, this week returned to private practice two years before the end of his term. He says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.

