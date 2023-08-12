Don't miss out on this stunning 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home that perfectly balances modern elegance with comfortable living. The bright open floor plan welcomes you with abundant natural light, creating a seamless flow between the spacious living area, well-appointed kitchen, and breakfast space. Plenty of entertaining space for everyone with the large open entry, living, dining, kitchen & convenient 1/2 bath. The kitchen includes cabinets for all of your storage needs, s/s appliances & pantry. Step outside to your a serene backyard that offers the perfect setting for relaxation, extended entertaining, or outdoor activities. The second floor boasts a huge primary bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling & a very impressive closet providing ample storage. The on-suite is spacious with a garden tub, separate walk in shower & double sink vanity. Two more spacious bedrooms, 2nd full bathroom & laundry complete the upstairs. This home won't last long. Schedule your showing today! Love where you live!